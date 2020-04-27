Declaring that limiting the spread of COVID-19 is now a matter of “personal responsibility” aimed at “managing virus activity,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday she is reopening many businesses in more than three-fourths of the state.
The move comes immediately after a weekend in which Iowa set two successive records for the number of residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day. Iowa currently has one of the nation’s fastest-growing rates of infection.
Effective May 1, retail stores, restaurants and fitness centers in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties will be allowed to reopen as long as they operate at no more than 50% of their normal capacity, Reynolds announced Monday at her daily press conference.
Enclosed malls will be able to open at no more than 50% capacity, although play areas and common-seating areas, such as food courts, must remain closed. Mall restaurants and food courts will be allowed to serve customers, but only on a carry-out basis.
Reynolds said that in the 77 counties, all social, leisure, recreational and sporting events will continue to be capped at no more than 10 people.
Citing the “constitutional liberties involved,” Reynolds said she also will be lifting the statewide 10-person limit on religious gatherings. The governor announced Friday that elective medical procedures and farmers markets could resume statewide, effective Monday.
The governor said all of the newly reopened businesses and activities will still be expected to adhere to social-distancing guidelines and other recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Previously existing limitations imposed on other Iowa businesses are being extended two more weeks, to May 15.
The 22 counties that will not see restrictions lifted on businesses are Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington and Woodbury.
The White House has recommended that states not begin reopening for business until they’ve experienced two weeks of decreases in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 that are reported each day.
Reynold said the 77 counties that are being reopened “have stabilized and demonstrated a downward trend for 14 days.”
There are no restrictions to prevent Iowans living in so-called “hot spots” where COVID-19 is prevalent from traveling to the newly reopened areas of the state to dine out or go shopping. “People have to be responsible,” Reynolds said. “You have to practice personal responsibility … People still have to do their part. If you’re sick, you need to stay home. If you’re a vulnerable Iowan with underlying conditions, you need to, you know, continue to keep that in mind and stay home and not go into areas where you could be exposed to the virus.”
Asked whether the state is recommending that Iowans living in hot spots refrain from traveling to the newly reopened areas of the state, Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state medical director, said the agency “will be providing additional guidance that will help people understand, you know, how to approach this.”
Reynolds said there are 15 counties where there has been no virus activity at all. “And so they are at a place where we can start to — in a very safe and responsible manner — open up the counties and start to open up the state,” she said. “And I have confidence in Iowans that they are going to continue to be a part of this solution, and that they’re going to continue to do the right thing.”
Reynolds said the reopening of the 77 counties represents an evolution in her strategy for fighting the pandemic in Iowa.
“As governor, I had the responsibility to implement significant mitigation measures to protect Iowans during an unprecedented time, which included closing some businesses, suspending elective (medical) procedures, as well as many other things, all in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, preserve critical health care resources and prevent overwhelming our hospital systems. However, this level of mitigation is not sustainable for the long term and it has unintended consequences for Iowa families. So, we must gradually shift from an aggressive mitigation strategy to focus on containing and managing virus activity for the long term.”
Reynolds noted that there are “specific locations” in Iowa where the virus is widespread, areas where its presence is sporadic and areas where it’s believed to be nonexistent. “Knowing this, we can take a targeted approach to loosening restrictions on businesses and counties where there is no virus activity or where virus activity has been consistently low and shown a downward trend,” she said.
The Iowa Legislature announced Monday that it would not return to session before May 15.
Reynolds also reported on Monday 349 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the statewide total to 5,868 cases. She also reported nine additional deaths, bringing that total to 127 people. All of the nine were older adults.
