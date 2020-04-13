Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that despite mitigation efforts in Iowa’s nursing homes, the COVID-19 virus “has still been introduced into some facilities, resulting in devastating consequences.”
At her daily press conference, Reynolds said the spread of the virus in long-term care was a “big concern.” The staff and residents of long-term care facilities account for 10% of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, she said, and the residents account for 53% of all COVID-19 deaths.
Asked what steps state officials have taken to restrict care facilities’ use of temporary, or agency, employees — some of whom work in two or three different care facilities each week — Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said the issue is being discussed.
“That is one of the things we talk to long-term care facilities about when they have identified cases,” Reisetter said. “We really want to make sure that — to the extent that this is possible — the employees are not moving between similar settings when they’re taking care of patients. We certainly want to prevent the spread of the virus within long-term care facilities. That has been a priority of ours for weeks, and it continues to be a priority. So we continue to ask those questions of facilities, and we have daily phone calls with facilities with outbreaks that have been identified.”
IDPH spokeswoman Amy McCoy later said the agency has “encouraged” nursing homes to prohibit temporary employees from working in more than one facility if possible.
“However, this is a balance for each facility to manage their workforce and ensure adequate patient care,” she said. “This is not mandated at this time, as Iowa’s direct-care workforce is limited, but we continue to work with facilities to make sure they are screening all employees for symptoms before and after every shift.”
At Monday’s press conference, Reynolds thanked the workers of Iowa’s nursing homes for their dedication and promised the state “will continue to do our part to protect you and to work with you.”
The governor reported an additional 123 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,710 Iowans from 82 counties. There were two additional deaths reported — one involving an elderly Linn County resident, and one involving an older Muscatine County resident — bringing the total number of deaths in Iowa to 43.
Reynolds said 741 Iowans are recognized as recovered, resulting in a recovery rate of 43%. COVID-19 patients are deemed to be recovered only after they have exhibited no symptoms for three days, so the number of recoveries is still lagging behind the growing number of new infections.
There are 142 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, Reynolds said.
Reisetter said that about 3% of the Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19 worked in some type of food service. The Iowa Department of Public Health is not disclosing the names of businesses where outbreaks are occurring unless it feels disclosure is needed to protect the public health.
