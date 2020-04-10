Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday there are no plans yet to change the state’s June 2 primary election due to COVID-19.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is up for re-election this year, along with U.S. Reps. Abby Finkenauer, Cindy Axne and Steve King. Dave Loebsack, a Democrat representing Iowa’s 2nd District, announced he is retiring, opening up his congressional seat.
Most businesses and schools are closed until April 30 under state orders. By then, Reynolds said she hopes to have a better idea of conditions in the state and whether the primary should be postponed or solely conducted by mail.
“I have complete confidence in the secretary of state and local auditors across the state to conduct local elections with integrity like they always have done,” Reynolds said.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has extended the mail-in voting period for the primary and encouraged Iowa voters to vote by mail.
