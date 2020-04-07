Weather Alert

.UPDATED FLOOD INFORMATION FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 3:30 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 19.4 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * FORECAST, RISE TO 19.5 FEET THIS EVENING, THEN BEGIN FALLING EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACT, AT 18.0 FEET, WATER REACHES THE BOTTOM OF THE EAST DUBUQUE FLATS LEVEE. &&