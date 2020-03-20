Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced an additional state public health emergency declaration Friday, relaxing a range of state regulations, including penalties and interest for the late payment of property taxes.
The order also suspends some landlord evictions and allows restaurants to sell alcohol through take-out, delivery and drive-thrus.
The declaration aims to ease burdens on Iowans during the COVID-19 crisis that’s resulted in restaurants shutting their doors, the closure of schools and the end of large public gatherings.
During a press conference with Reynolds on Thursday, officials said 44 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across 13 counties in Iowa, while another 622 tests were negative.
Reynolds is planning another press conference at 2 p.m.
Below is a list of changes resulting from the declaration.
- Temporarily suspends collection of penalties and interest for the late payment of property taxes. In other tax action, the Department of Revenue announced Thursday that it was delaying deadlines for filing income tax returns and some other tax filings.
- Temporarily suspends some evictions under the Iowa Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act or the Manufactured Home Communities or Mobile Home Parks Residential Landlord and Tenant Act in certain circumstances.
- Extends expiration deadline for a permit to carry and a permit to acquire a firearm and additional measures.
- Permits the sale of carry-out, delivery, drive-thru of alcohol for unopened bottles of alcohol for bars and restaurants and suspends some fees.
- Permits public meetings or hearings by electronic means to improve the functions of government while maintaining social distancing practices.
- Suspends certain regulations to ease the transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities, food, medical supplies, cleaning products and other household goods on all highways in Iowa.
