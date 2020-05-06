Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is traveling to Washington, D.C. Wednesday to brief the Trump administration on the state’s response to COVID-19.
She will not hold her usual 11 a.m. news conference.
Reynolds said her campaign will pay for the trip aboard a private plane, booked for logistical reasons.
The governor is expected to speak with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and members of the federal pandemic task force on their work to address the spread of coronavirus. They also are expected to discuss efforts to reopen businesses and other facilities.
“I will be giving them an update on what we are doing in Iowa. I will talk about testing and case investigation, our assessment, really working with our processing plants and how we try to be proactive in that respect,” Reynolds said. “I will thank them for their assistance throughout the process.”
Reynolds said a handful of other governors have made similar trips recently.
