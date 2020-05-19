Gov. Kim Reynolds defended state workplace-safety regulators Tuesday and said she is considering adding to the list of businesses that will be allowed to reopen.
Speaking at her daily press briefing, Reynolds said she plans to make an announcement Wednesday about the Iowa businesses that remain shuttered in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re continuing to see positive trends and so we’re going to continue to monitor that and look for opportunities to continue to bring more businesses on line,” Reynolds said at her daily press briefing. “What we see when we work with the associations for the different businesses is that they’re really being proactive in reaching out to us and talking about the good practices that they’re putting in place so that they can actually apply social distancing and they can limit the capacity of their businesses and just various things that they’re trying, to be proactive.”
At present, all Iowa bars, casinos, indoor theaters, bowling alleys, pool halls, museums, zoos, skate parks, swimming pools, arcades and playgrounds must remain closed at least through May 27.
OSHA process ‘normal and appropriate’
Reynolds also responded to allegations that Iowa’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration office failed to provide a timely response to a complaint that alleged workers in the Tyson Foods plant in Perry were exposed to COVID-19 due to crowded conditions there. Reynolds said it appears the agency followed “the normal and appropriate process” in handling the complaint.
On Monday, the Associated Press reported that the complaint was made April 11 to the Iowa OSHA office, which then took nine days to ask for a response from Tyson. Eight more days passed before the office heard back from the company, the AP reported, citing documents obtained under the Iowa Open Records Law. The OSHA office then determined Tyson’s operations were “satisfactory” and closed the case without an inspection.
Reynolds disputed that timeline, saying the complaint “came in, online, through the federal system, over the weekend, it came in on the 13th.” April 13 was a Monday. “They responded within five business days, in writing, which was on the 20th,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds added that by the time of the response, state OSHA officials were already talking to plant managers who “had already, proactively, made the decision to shut down the facility.”
