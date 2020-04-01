Gov. Kim Reynolds said she sent a letter to President Donald Trump’s administration Saturday requesting additional testing supplies for the State Hygienic Laboratory, which can provide COVID-19 test results within 24 hours.
Reynolds said the state is constantly requesting testing supplies.
Beyond the growth of private labs testing kits in the state, Reynolds said Iowa will be receiving 15 rapid-coronavirus testing machines from Abbott Laboratories.
Unlike most lab-based tests, the mobile machines could be transported to nursing homes and medical facilities and provide COVID-19 results within five minutes.
“Every day, they’re increasing the number of people we can test,” Reynolds said. That will help to detect infection in nursing homes and make sure the health care workforce is healthy, she said.
In the meantime, Reynolds urged Iowans to maintain social distancing and staying at home except for essential trips. “I can’t lock the state down. I can’t lock everybody in their home,” she said. “We have to make sure the supply chain in up and going. We have an essential workforce that has to be available.”
Reynolds has pointed out that states that have ordered shelter-in-place for residents have exempted large numbers of essential workers.
The need for more supplies comes as public health officials are predicting a peak of positive COVID-19 cases in mid-to-late April.
That prediction, which is based on the state’s number of positive cases, their severity and average population age, means the highest rates of Iowans testing positive for COVID-19 are expected to happen within the next two to three weeks, said Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.
While Reynolds said the frequency of testing in the state is increasing, Iowa residents reported delays in promptly receiving results. Earlier this month, Reynolds said there isn’t a need for widespread testing and that sick Iowans should stay inside.
Iowa has confirmed its seventh death from COVID-19 as the state logged another 73 positive cases reported Tuesday.
The state now has had 497 positive cases, with 6,888 negative tests, the Iowa Department of Health reported. The latest death was in Muscatine County and involved a resident between age 41 and 60.
The state health department reported 61 Iowans are hospitalized with the illness tied to the new coronavirus that has spread worldwide. Another 33 have been discharged from a hospital, and 268 of those who tested positive never were hospitalized.
