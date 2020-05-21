Today

Cloudy. High 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.