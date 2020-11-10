Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a new proclamation continuing the public health disaster emergency for another 30 days. The proclamation imposes additional measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. These new measures will be effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Here is a summary of the measures:
GATHERING RESTRICTIONS: SOCIAL, COMMUNITY, RECREATIONAL, OR LEISURE
● If more than 10 people: 6-feet distancing between groups; groups limited to 8 people, with the exception of households larger than 8; take other reasonable measures to ensure social distancing, increase hygiene, etc.
● If more than 25 people and indoors, all participants over 2 years old must wear masks except when eating and drinking.
● If more than 100 people and outdoors, all participants over 2 years old must wear masks except when eating and drinking.
● All these restrictions apply to wedding receptions, including distancing, group limitations, and mask requirement if event is sufficiently large
YOUTH AND HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
● If more than 25 people and indoors, all spectators over 2 years old must wear masks and maintain 6 feet distance from other spectators
● Only two spectators permitted for each youth athlete
● Athletes of any age can be closer than six feet and are not required to wear masks
RESTAURANTS AND BARS: Restaurant or bar, including a wedding reception venue, winery, brewery, distillery, country club, or other social or fraternal club
● Six feet distancing between groups
● Groups limited to 8 people unless larger group is all same household
● Seated when eating or drinking and limit congregating
PERSONAL SERVICE ESTABLISHMENTS: Salons, barbershops, massage therapy establishments, tattoo establishments, and tanning facilities
● Ensure that all customers are six feet apart when performing services
● Mandated to wear masks, except when performing face services
CLOSER/PROLONGED CONTACT ESTABLISHMENTS: Bowling alleys, pool halls, bingo halls, arcades, indoor playgrounds, children’s play centers
● Ensure that groups and individuals are six feet apart at establishment
● Groups limited to eight people unless larger group is all same household
REMOTE WORKING/OTHER EMPLOYER MEASURES: All employers shall evaluate whether any more of their employees can feasibly work remotely and to the extent reasonable, shall take steps to enable such employees to work from home. Those remaining open shall take other reasonable precautions.
