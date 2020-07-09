Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday that $50 million in federal CARES Act money will be used to help pay for mental health services in Iowa.
During a press conference at the Urbandale office of the Iowa Behavioral Health Association, Reynolds said Iowans are enduring unprecedented stress caused by COVID-19, which can have a harmful impact on their mental health.
She pointed to online gambling and increased substance abuse as potential vices Iowans may fall victim to as they stay home or deal with financial hardships during the pandemic.
“We don’t want to just weather the storm of COVID-19,” Reynolds said. “We want to help our system innovate and adapt to the challenges the future holds.”
The majority of the $50 million will be equally distributed to each of the state’s mental heath and disability service regions to support ongoing services for adults and children, according to the governor’s office. The remainder will cover additional expenses Medicaid providers have encountered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelly Garcia, director of the Iowa Department of Human Services, said that in addition to helping provide mental health services, the federal funding will help medical providers and nursing homes that are facing financial strains related to the pandemic. Increased telehealth appointments and a need for more equipment and staff have forced some providers to spend additional money, Garcia said.
“We’re paying attention, we’re trying to target our efforts and there is help for those in need,” Garcia said.
While the federal funding will help with the state’s additional mental health costs, the Iowa Legislature failed to pass Reynolds’ plan that would have expanded the state’s mental health services and offered a continuous stream of funding. Reynolds’ plan would have raised $540 million a year for mental health, water quality and environmental programs.
When asked whether $50 million in federal funding will be enough to make up for the loss of those dollars, Reynolds said the focus is on covering additional expenses incurred by medical providers due to COVID-19.
How the $50 million CARES Act money will be spent
- $10 million will go to non-hospital Medicaid providers that offer mental health services.
- $10 million will go to non-hospital Medicaid providers that offer substance abuse treatment.
- $30 million will support ongoing healthcare providers who provide mental health services
