Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.