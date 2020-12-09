Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday extended COVID-19 restrictions another week until Dec. 16. The measures that are designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 were originally set to expire tomorrow.
Masks will continue to be required when people are in an indoor public space and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer. The same requirements apply to visitors and employees inside most state buildings.
Indoor social, community, business, or leisure gatherings or events are limited to 15 people, including wedding and funeral receptions, festivals, and conventions. Outdoor gatherings continue to be limited to no more than 30 people.
For high school-sponsored events, the proclamation permits two spectators for each high school athlete, performer, competitor, or staff member participating in the gathering and now includes cheerleaders and band members. The same is true for other sporting and recreational events, including youth and adult sporting events, which can now resume.
Reynolds said she may extend the requirements further, but she started with just one week as the number of new infections and hospitalizations are going down.
