Restaurants, fitness centers and retail stores in Clinton and Jackson counties can reopen at 50 percent of their normal operating capacity Friday, May 1. They are among the 77 counties in Iowa that Gov. Kim Reynolds said can choose to reopen but must comply with certain restrictions.
On Monday Reynolds also lifted limits on spiritual and religious gatherings, citing “the significant constitutional liberties involved.”
However, the limits on community, recreational, leisure and sporting events will continue to be to 10 people, she said, adding that in all cases, businesses and churches approved for reopening must also adhere to social distancing and other state health guidelines to reduce the risk of transmission.
All other existing closures Reynolds previously announced will be extended through May 15.
Dubuque and Scott counties were among the 22 counties still under more severe restrictions because COVID-19 is more widespread in those locations, Reynolds said in outlining her targeted approach to reopening the state.
