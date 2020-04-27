Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 56F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.