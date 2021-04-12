As immunization efforts continue across the state, Osterhaus Pharmacy announced a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, April 23, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
The clinic is for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and sessions are set for 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pearson Hall.
Everyone 16 and older is eligible. Those who participate will be automatically scheduled for their second dose on Thursday, May 13.
The clinic is by appointment only; no walk-ins. To schedule an appointment:
1. Log on to osterhausrx.com, click on COVID-19 information and complete the online form.
2. Call the Maquoketa Public Library at (563) 652-3874 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday, April 22, and the library staff will help you complete the online form.
People are asked to wear a short-sleeve shirt, bring their insurance card, and arrive no sooner than 15 minutes prior to their appointment.
People needing rides should call RTA for free transportation at (800) 839-5005 or Relay Iowa at 711.
The clinic is open to people from other counties.
