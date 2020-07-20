The Iowa Board of Regents will offer on-campus ACT tests for Iowans graduating high school in either 2020 or 2021.
The special testing opportunities are being offered “in an effort to ease concerns about access to ACT tests for Iowa high school students due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release.
“This is an unprecedented time, and we know that many students are struggling to take the ACT due to cancellations,” Dr. Rachel Boon, Board of Regents chief academic officer, said in a news release. “We are glad to be able to provide additional testing dates at locations around our state. This gives many more testing opportunities for students who are interested in pursuing higher education at one of Iowa’s Regent Universities.”
The tests will be offered beginning in August on the campuses of the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa, in addition to the UI’s Pappajohn Education Center in Des Moines, and the Western Iowa Regents Resource Centers in Sioux City and Council Bluffs.
The board is conducting “extensive health and safety protocols” in alignment with state, local and campus standards to reduce spread of COVID-19.
The scores from these on-campus ACT tests will be valid and accepted only by Iowa’s three state universities, according to ACT rules. Test scores cannot be shared with high schools, other colleges or agencies, but Iowa’s community colleges can request these ACT scores for placement purposes.
For more information, specific dates for each location, and to register, go to https://iowaregents.uiowa.edu/bor-campus-act.
