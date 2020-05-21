The University of Iowa is seeking bids from companies that can produce 10,000 face masks and neck coverings with the logos and colors of the school, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.
Among the possibilities is using the familiar tiger hawk logo, created during Hayden Fry’s reign as football coach for the Hawkeyes. If you’re a Hawk fan, it’s the gold standard for team logos. If you follow the Cyclones, it is Fred Flintstone rotated counterclockwise 90 degrees to a face down position.
The University of Iowa’s school logo features a stylized outline of the Old Capitol.
All three Iowa public universities are trying to come up with plans for in-person classes in the fall. UI decided to go for style points, too.
