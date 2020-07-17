The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) has launched the new Small Business Utility Disruption Prevention Program. The program will provide short-term relief to eligible small businesses and nonprofits that faced significant hardship in the payment of utility bills for service provided during the months of disruption to their business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers grants up to $7,500 to be applied to utility bill debt for eligible small businesses.
For a full list of eligibility requirements, additional information and to apply, visit www.iowabusinessrecovery.com. Applications will be accepted between July 17 and August 21 or until funding is depleted, whichever comes first. Applications will be reviewed in the order received. Assistance will be awarded based on application completeness and eligibility until all funds have been exhausted.
Questions regarding the Small Business Utility Disruption Prevention Program can be submitted via email to energyrecovery@iowaeda.com or by phone at 1.855.300.2342.
