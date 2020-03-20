From the Alzheimer's Association, Iowa Chapter:
Dear Families, Caregivers, and People Living with Dementia,
We hope you are all faring well through this time of social distancing. The isolation we are all experiencing is arduous, and we know it can present some unique challenges to caregivers and people living with dementia. Please know that the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to offer support from a local and national level.
Megan Pedersen, program specialist, and Megan Olsen, development specialist, in the Quad Cities, Clinton and surrounding areas, are available via phone for ANY support you may need. Even if you just need an outlet during social distancing, please do not hesitate to contact either one of them at the contact information listed below.
Megan Pedersen – 563-293-8058 or mepedersen@alz.org
Megan Olsen – 563-293-8056 or mkolsen@alz.org
They are on and off the phone quite a bit, so please leave a message if they do not pick up. They WILL call you back in timely fashion.
The Alzheimer’s Association’s helpline and website is also available 24/7 if you need any support during non-business hours. Their number is 800-272-3900 and website is alz.org/iowa.
Stay safe and well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.