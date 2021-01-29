People in Jackson County who are 65 and older can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine the following ways:
1. Go to Hartig Drug website (hartigdrug.com), select Hartig Updates, schedule COVID vaccination, pick Preston or Bellevue location, then make the appointment.
2. Starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, go to Osterhaus Pharmacy (osterhausrx.com), select COVID-19 information and at the bottom of the page click the green box that says “Schedule Your Appointment Here.”
