Today

Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.