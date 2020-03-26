Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. High 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with light rain developing later in the day. High 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.