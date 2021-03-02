Matt Osterhaus from Osterhaus Pharmacy in Maquoketa speaks about a wide range of issues regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Among the highlights are details about a clinic planned for Friday, March 5, open to qualified residents of Clinton and Jackson counties. The clinic at Pearson Hall at the Jackson County Fairgrounds will provide 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to people 65 and older, teachers, healthcare workers, disabled persons, and daily caregivers for disabled persons. Registration is required. See our website for more information or go to osterhausrx.com. Osterhaus also discusses the importance of the vaccine, what people can expect when getting it, and what the future looks like in terms of supply and development. You can listen here.
Osterhaus discusses COVID-19 clinic March 5 and other vaccine issues
- STAFF REPORT
Updated
