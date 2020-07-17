The Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa canceled the Mollie B and Squeezebox show scheduled for Aug. 22 due to health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Patrons who already purchased tickets should contact the center for a ticket exchange to any upcoming show.
Mollie B has been rescheduled for May 14, 2021, at 7 p.m. Patrons who have tickets for the Aug. 22 show can hold on to them and use them next year.
Ohnward’s next scheduled show is Saturday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. featuring Rocky Raccoon and the music of the Beatles.
A limited number of tickets will be sold to the Rocky Raccoon event, and health safety precautions will be in place.
Advance discount tickets will cost $22 for adults, $13 for students. Tickets will cost $25 for adults and $15 for students at the door.
Any questions can be directed to Richard Hall, executive director of the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, at (56) 652-9815 or at director@ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
