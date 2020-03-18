No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Clinton and Jackson counties, according to the most recent information released by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Of the total of 29 cases reported Iowa, one each has been reported in Adair, Black Hawk, Carroll, Harrison, Polk and Pottawattamie counties. Two cases have been reported in Allamakee County, and three in Dallas County. Johnson County has 18 cases reported.
As of yesterday, the IDPH is monitoring 199 people, and it has completed monitoring 48 people.
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. As of Tuesday, March 17, IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit
