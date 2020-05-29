The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced a new program Friday aimed at helping Iowans at risk of losing their homes.
Iowans can apply online for relief through IEDA’s “Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program.” The program offers up to four months of rent or mortgage assistance at a maximum of $3,200 for renters and $3,000 for homeowners.
The program is limited to Iowans who are not earning $600 a week from federal unemployment, and household earnings must not exceed 80% of their county’s median income. In Polk County, 80% of the median income is $49,950, according to the Polk County Housing Trust Fund. Students are ineligible for the assistance unless a non-student resides in the same household.
Funding for the program comes from $215 million allocated for businesses and families through the CARES Act. Up to 20,000 applications for assistance can be accepted, said Debi Durham, director of IEDA. Funds will be paid directly to the applicants’ landlords or mortgage lenders.
The program is being launched one day after Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted Iowa’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We learned a lot from the small business relief program,” Durham said. “Now it’s all automatic. We’re learning from our errors.”
Iowans who want to apply for assistance through the program can visit the Iowa Finance Authority website.
