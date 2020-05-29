Today

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Plentiful sunshine. High 71F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.