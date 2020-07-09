The number of newly filed claims for unemployment rose in Iowa last week as businesses around the state adjusted to a recent increase in COVID-19 infections.
The number of new claims filed for the week ending July 4, was 10,698, a 38% percent increase over the previous week’s 7,732 new claims.
The previous week’s total was initially reported by Iowa Workforce Development as 8,542 but, as is customary, was adjusted downward by the U.S. Department of Labor. It’s expected that the latest numbers will also be adjusted downward.
The number of ongoing, continuing claims for unemployment stood at 135,177 for the week ending July 4, which was down from the previous week’s adjusted total of 141,748.
Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $31.9 million for the week ending July 4.
The following industries experienced the most claims:
Manufacturing: 3,448
Self-employed, independent contractors, etc.: 1,670
Health care and social assistance: 833
Accommodation and food services: 586
Retail: 519
During the week ending July 4, $83 million was paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits and $4.4 million was paid out in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
In addition, a total of $3.3 million in benefits was paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) during that same week.
Iowa Workforce Development is reminding Iowans who have exhausted their additional 13 weeks of PEUC benefits that they may be eligible for State Extended Benefits that were announced in June.
Claimants should continue to file weekly claims so that their claims can be reviewed to determine eligibility for State Extended Benefits.
These benefits may provide eligible claimants up to an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits, although not everyone who qualified for PEUC will be eligible for State Extended Benefits.
For more information on eligibility, go to: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/state-extended-benefits
