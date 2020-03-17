Maquoketa YMCA closed until April 1
The Maquoketa Family YMCA is suspending all Y operations until April 1 at the request of Gov. Kim Reynolds. The YMCA will reassess closer to that date and communicate any further changes at that time.
DCDC closed until further notice; encourages shopping local by online, drive-thru, gift cards
The DeWitt Chamber & Development Company will close its office to visitors at noon on March 17, 2020, until further notice in accordance with state and federal directives for social distancing.
DCDC Staff will continue to be available via phone (563) 659-8500 and email. We are still working on your behalf, sharing information, and providing community and business resources. Please do not hesitate to contact us. We are here for you! (If you need to meet in person, please contact Angela directly.)
Please note that the following DCDC Events have been canceled
· 3/18 Branding & Community Relations Committee Meeting - Moved to a Zoom!
· 3/19 Success Roundtable @ Cal-Wheat - Cancelled
· 3/19 Revive @ Five @ Black Cat Wear Parts - Canceled
· 3/24 Success Roundtable @ Central DeWitt - Canceled
· 4/4 Legislative Coffee - Cancelled
· 4/9 Success Roundtable at North East – Cancelled
Most community events have been canceled, please check the community calendar for confirmation at http://dewitt.chambermaster.com/events/calendar/.
MOST IMPORTANT: Continue to support our local businesses! 3 things you can do to help our local small businesses!
1. Order carry out from a restaurant: They are still open for business; you just can’t eat or drink inside them at this time. Instead, order carryout and ask if they offer curbside or home delivery.
2. Shop local online: Most of our businesses are still open if you’d like to stop and make a quick purchase. You can ALSO shop online as most have websites or active Facebook pages. Check them out, and contact them to make your purchase. Many are offering call ahead curbside pickup.
3. Buy Now to Enjoy Later: Purchase a gift card to use later, this helps our local shops that need your love and support more than ever!
