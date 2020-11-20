The Maquoketa Walmart Supercenter at 103 E. Carlisle St. is temporarily closing effective at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, according to Walmart's corporate affairs team.
A third-part cleaning crew will come in to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.
The store will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
The store's official statement:
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Sunday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves. ... We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”
The temporary closure comes the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday, which for many people means the need to stock up on groceries and cooking supplies.
Fareway Store, another Maquoketa grocer, remains open for regular hours Friday and Saturday but is closed on Sunday per usual.
