Maquoketa Walmart will begin closing at 8:30 a.m. today (Thursday, March 19). The store opens at 7 a.m. daily.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 28°
- Heat Index: 38°
- Wind: 18 mph
- Wind Chill: 28°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:03:56 AM
- Sunset: 07:14:24 PM
- Dew Point: 36°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Some passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IOWA... ILLINOIS... MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE AFFECTING DUBUQUE...JACKSON AND JO DAVIESS COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT CAMANCHE AFFECTING CLINTON...SCOTT...ROCK ISLAND AND WHITESIDE COUNTIES THIS FLOOD WATCH IS BASED ON LIMITED CONFIDENCE ASSOCIATED WITH ROUTED FLOWS FROM UPSTREAM. THIS FLOOD WATCH IS BASED ON OBSERVED AND PREDICTED RAINFALL OVER THE NEXT 48 HOURS. AS THE FORECAST BECOMES MORE CERTAIN, THIS WATCH WILL EITHER BE UPGRADED TO A WARNING OR CANCELLED. THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:30 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY MORNING...AND CONTINUE RISING TO 17.4 FEET THURSDAY MORNING. * THIS FORECAST IS BASED ON ROUTED FLOW FROM UPSTREAM IN COMBINATION WITH FORECAST RAINFALL. CONSEQUENTLY THERE IS LIMITED CONFIDENCE IN THE RIVER REACHING FLOOD STAGE. &&
