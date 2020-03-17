CHURCH INFORMATION
First Lutheran Church suspends on-site ministry during covid-19 pandemic
Weekly Sunday Worship at 9:00 A.M. on KMAQ 1320 AM Continues
Maquoketa, Iowa—First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa, IA announced today that it is suspending all on-site worship services, including Lenten Midweek Wednesday services and ministry, effective immediately at least through the end of March. The congregation will worship at 9:00 A.M. via KMAQ 1320 AM radio each Sunday while on-site worship services and other ministry is suspended, and the entire community is invited to participate.
Please contact the church office at 652-6777 or office@flmaq.org if you would like to receive an annotated worship service bulletin each week via email or regular mail. Please provide your email and/or mailing address accordingly and a complete worship service bulletin will be sent weekly, including all the liturgy and verses of each hymn for the 9:00 A.M. KMAQ radio service each week.
The congregation’s leadership made the decision to suspend on-site worship services and most ministry activity until April 1 or beyond, based on the recommendations of the Iowa Department of Public Health, the CDC, and the Office of the ELCA Southeastern Iowa Synod Bishop. The decision became clear when President Trump advised no gatherings of more than 10 people for the unforeseeable future. “Our Coronavirus Pandemic ministry plan is based on our commitment to the health and safety of the congregation and the entire community,” said the Rev. Neil P. Harrison, Senior Pastor.
The congregation is making plans to continue its Community Meal ministry on the last Sunday of the month at 5:00 P.M. for meal pick-up ministry, beginning on March 29. The congregation’s Little Shepherd Daycare will continue to serve the community, as recommended by Governor Reynold’s and the congregation’s commitment to the families of the community.
First Lutheran Church, 210 East Platt Street, Maquoketa, IA, is one of 9,300 congregations of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). First Lutheran Church has been in Christian ministry as a congregation in Maquoketa, IA for 95 years.
For additional information, contact: Pastor Neil Harrison – (563) 652-6777 or pastorneil@flmaq.org
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa; St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Preston; St. Lawrence Church, Otter Creek
All Masses are now cancelled until further notice at Sacred Heart, St. Joseph’s, and St. Lawrence starting Thursday March 19th, 2020. I will be celebrating Mass privately for all the intentions that were scheduled.
I’m sure you feel as I do, the great sadness of this. Many of us have never experienced such a situation before in our lives. We are reminded during times like this that we are brothers and sisters with one another, and as the world faces the corona virus, we come to understand that the world cannot be separated from our doorstep. If we are able to make this sacrifice of gathering for Mass at this critical time, we can know that through our sacrifice, we are helping to save lives – perhaps not down the street – but in the neighboring city or state or country. We are brothers and sisters!
This time, like no other, can be a beautiful time of prayer and appreciation for the Eucharist which we sacrifice experiencing and receiving during this time. A kind of “spiritual fast” we undertake like we do on Good Friday – except extended in time.
Please spend some time in the church, pray before the Blessed Sacrament.
Believe me it will be a glorious celebration when we celebrate Mass together again and receive the Eucharist!
Please grab a bulletin, and if you wish, place your envelope or offering in the offices sliding it under the doors for the financial needs of our parishes during this time. We may decide to close the offices as well stay tuned for more info.
May God bless and keep you in His Care!
Pray.
The Rev. Austin Wilker
Message from Archbishop Jackels, to the Catholic faithful of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, regarding the coronavirus
After consultation and considerable prayer, it has been decided – out of an abundance of caution and with devotion to the common good – to take steps aimed at slowing down the spread of the coronavirus, to flatten the curve, as they say, so as not to overburden the healthcare system. Therefore, beginning on 19 March 2020 and until further notice, the following provisions have been taken:
All public celebrations of Holy Mass are cancelled. All Catholics in the Archdiocese of Dubuque are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.
The Chrism Mass will be celebrated, but with only the liturgical ministers present. The oils will be blessed, bottled, and distributed in some way to the parishes.
During this time, the Archbishop will live stream a celebration of Holy Mass each Sunday, as well as the Chrism Mass (and the Triduum, if the situation has not changed by then), and will lead the Rosary each week on Thursday. Click here for more information about these live-streamed events.
The existing schedule for Confirmation is cancelled (the Archbishop’s office will contact the parishes to reschedule).
Funerals, Weddings and Baptisms may be held, but limited to the immediate family, or at least no more than 50 people present, according to the current CDC guidelines.
Communal penance services should not be held. The present circumstances do not constitute the grave necessity required for use of general absolution. Private, one-on-one confession can be scheduled by appointment.
All archdiocesan-sponsored events where 50+ people are gathered are cancelled.
Diocese of Davenport announces changes for parishes and schools
Bishop Thomas Zinkula of the Diocese of Davenport announced the following changes for parishes and schools until further notice:
All public celebrations of Mass (and all other public liturgies and devotions) are cancelled. Baptisms, weddings, funerals may be celebrated with immediate family members only. Individual confession and anointing of the sick may be celebrated.
All Catholics in the diocese are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.
If you are sick, or if you are caring for someone who is sick, please stay home.
Those who are 60 or older and those with underlying health conditions should stay home and avoid all gatherings or other situations of potential exposure.
All large group meetings may take place if essential, but it is preferable to meet electronically. Encourage staff to telework and limit non-essential work travel.
All Catholic schools will be closed at least until April 14. All extracurricular events are cancelled.
Resources are provided on the diocesan flu page davenportdiocese.org/flu, including a prayer booklet that can be used at home.
