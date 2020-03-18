Effective March 18th 2020
The safety and well-being of our customers, employees and community is always our highest priority. To do our part and in following guidance from the Centers for Disease and Control we will begin limiting lobby access at our facility beginning on March 18th to do our part in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Our drive-up will remain open and the bank will be staffed for phone calls during normal business hours. To visit a banker in-person or to access your safe deposit box, please call us directly at 563-872-4911 until further notice.
Again, we are not closing the bank but following recommendations from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. You will still have full access to all banking operations. If not doing so already we encourage our customers to use our full lineup of mobile banking options. These include:
Bank website at www.bellevuestatebank.com
Bank’s Mobile App for bank deposits and transfers
You can also access your account or make deposits throug ATM in bank drive up, night drop in drive up for deposits, drive-up during normal business hours
If you need assistance with any of these products please contact us and we will assist. Rest assured, your money is safe with us and we remain committed to help our community through this time.
Bellevue State Bank
563-872-4911
