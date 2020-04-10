The Iowa Legislature’s 2020 session will remain on hold until April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers decided Thursday.
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said whether lawmakers will be able to return on that date ─ and what will happen when they do ─ is still uncertain.
Lawmakers still had about a month left of the legislative session when they adjourned in mid-March. “I do not see a situation where we come back and finish the 30, 35 days or whatever,” Whitver, R-Ankeny, said. “But I think it really depends if we are able to come back on May 1st or if it’s pushed back to June, July or whenever.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency proclamation banning public gatherings of more than 10 people expires April 30. It could be shortened or extended as needed. The Iowa Department of Public Health has said it expects Iowa’s cases to peak by the end of the month.
The decision to extend the session recess was made by the Legislative Council, which met by telephone. The 24-member committee of legislators has the authority to act on the Legislature’s behalf when it is not in session. It could shorten or extend the legislative recess.
The Legislature last met in full session on March 15, when it approved a 30-day recess, as well as broad authority for the governor to act through emergency proclamations during the coronavirus crisis. The legislature also extended budgeting authority at current levels for the first two months of the new fiscal year that starts July 1.
House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, asked what discussions the GOP majority leaders have had about approving a budget. Whitver said lawmakers face two major questions. The first is how much Iowa will get from federal coronavirus stimulus money and how those dollars can be spent.
“The second thing is, what kind of shape are our state revenues going to be in when we come back and as of right now, that is an impossible question to answer based on the fact that a large part of our economy is shut down right now,” Whitver said.
He said Senate lawmakers have been asked to keep working with their House counterparts on policy bills. But again, any specifics on which bills might be priorities would depend on when the session resumes.
Prichard said he hopes lawmakers will spend some time addressing concerns about the state’s health care system, “so we’re prepared going forward for the next emergency.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.