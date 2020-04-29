Legislative leaders on Wednesday pledged transparency and efficiency for the legislative process whenever the Legislature returns, but details about when that might be or what lawmakers might try to accomplish remained hazy.

The Iowa Legislative Council voted unanimously to extend their session suspension until May 15, with the option of extending it longer or ending it sooner. The 24-member legislative committee has the authority to act in place of the Legislature on certain matters when the full body is not in session.

The timing for lawmakers’ return will depend on when health experts and the governor recommend it’s safe and when legislators can gather the information they need to do their work, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she would make a recommendation closer to May 15, based on COVID-19 cases and data.

Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, asked whether legislative leaders would wait until COVID-19 cases had peaked in Polk County and were on the decline. “That’s what I’m looking for,” Whitver said.

Whitver said lawmakers also need to analyze the federal CARES Act and its supplementals before returning to session. “We need to gather all that information to see what’s in there, see how to use it. And then we need good projections on what we think next year will look like economically in the state of Iowa for our state revenue,” he said.

Whitver and House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said they did not know yet whether the Revenue Estimating Conference would meet to set new revenue estimates before lawmakers return to session. Reynolds said this week she planned to submit a new budget proposal that would omit her proposed Invest in Iowa Act tax plan.

Whitver and Grassley indicated their goal would be to plan for a brief, efficient session so that lawmakers don’t have to spend weeks at the Capitol. “Our expectation is not to be in the building, all sitting around each other all day, every day for an extended period of time,” Grassley said. “We want to be efficient.”

GOP leaders are working on a “comprehensive plan” for health and safety of lawmakers and the public whenever the Legislature returns, Whitver said, but he offered no details. He said the plan was not expected to include keeping the Capitol closed to the public, however.

“I think it will be somewhat normal. I mean, the building will be open. I don’t expect a ton of the public there, but I do expect to have the doors open. The Constitution requires the doors open,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, asked whether lawmakers were planning to enhance remote access to legislative procedures. Currently, the Legislature livestreams its full sessions but not subcommittee or committee meetings.

“Clearly, we’re facing a health crisis like our state has never seen before, during our lifetime at least, and I’m wanting to know what measures you’re planning to implement to give Iowans access to the legislative process along the way,” she said.

“We have a lot of technology that we can utilize to make sure everything is being very transparent,” Grassley said. “… Our goal is not to come back and try to do anything in the dark.”