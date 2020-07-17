A panel of state lawmakers will again consider a proposal to allow the Iowa secretary of state to send out absentee ballot request forms to all active registered voters before the Nov. 3 general election.
The Legislative Council will meet Friday to consider allowing Secretary of State Paul Pate to send ballot request forms using federal Help America Vote Act dollars.
Pate sent out ballot request forms before the June 3 election because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That prompted Republicans in the Legislature to restrict his emergency powers and require him to seek approval of the 24-member legislative panel before making other emergency election changes. Democrats, citing the record-turnout primary election amid the height of the pandemic, argued the legislation amounted to “voter suppression.”
The GOP majority on the Legislative Council turned down a similar proposal last month, when Democratic Sen. Pam Jochum of Dubuque proposed it as an amendment to a different emergency election order.
This proposed order, however, specifies that the ballot request forms cannot be pre-printed with voter identification information. It also would restrict county auditors who send out ballot request forms from filling in any part of the form except for the election date and type.
Auditors in several of Iowa’s largest counties, including Polk, Linn, Johnson, Black Hawk and Scott, have said they intend to mail out absentee ballot request forms countywide.
The Linn County auditor, Joel Miller, wrote on his blog that he notified the secretary of state’s office he intends to pre-populate the request forms with voters’ personal identification number (PIN). The secretary of state’s staff has warned county auditors not to include the PIN on the forms, saying that is “confidential information” under Iowa Code.
The new absentee voting proposal comes just a day after a strong show of approval for election officials and for absentee voting in a statewide poll of Iowa registered voters age 50 and older. The poll showed a majority of voters in that age group supported election officials mailing out absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters. It also showed 7 in 10 voters approved of the job their county auditor is doing and 58% approved of how Pate is handling his job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.