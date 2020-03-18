Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN THE QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IOWA...ILLINOIS... MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE AFFECTING DUBUQUE...JACKSON AND JO DAVIESS COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT CAMANCHE AFFECTING CLINTON...SCOTT...ROCK ISLAND AND WHITESIDE COUNTIES THIS FLOOD WATCH IS BASED ON LIMITED CONFIDENCE ASSOCIATED WITH ROUTED FLOWS FROM UPSTREAM. THIS FLOOD WATCH IS BASED ON OBSERVED AND PREDICTED RAINFALL OVER THE NEXT 48 HOURS. AS THE FORECAST BECOMES MORE CERTAIN, THIS WATCH WILL EITHER BE UPGRADED TO A WARNING OR CANCELLED. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:30 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE MONDAY MORNING...AND CONTINUE RISING TO 17.9 FEET WEDNESDAY EVENING. * THIS FORECAST IS BASED ON ROUTED FLOW FROM UPSTREAM IN COMBINATION WITH FORECAST RAINFALL. CONSEQUENTLY THERE IS LIMITED CONFIDENCE IN THE RIVER REACHING FLOOD STAGE. &&