As the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis grows, a number of Iowa counties have now be designated as Economic Injury Disaster Areas. Jackson County is one of those so designated. This makes certain assistance programs available to our businesses.
One of those important tools is the SBA Direct Economic Injury Disaster Loans https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/. Below is some eligibility information.
Who’s Eligible?
A: SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans (or working capital loans) are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives (NOT ag producers), small aquaculture businesses and most private non-profit organizations. This includes:
• Businesses directly affected by the disaster
• Businesses that offer services directly related to the businesses in the declaration
• Other businesses indirectly related the industry that are likely to be harmed by losses in their community (Example: Manufacturer of widgets may be eligible as well as the wholesaler and retailer of the product)
Who’s NOT Eligible?
· Agricultural Enterprises -If the primary activity of the business (including its affiliates) is as defined in Section 18(b)(1) of the Small Business Act (which means if you feed it or water it), neither the business nor its affiliates are eligible for EIDL assistance.
· Religious Organizations
· Charitable Organizations
· Gambling Concerns (Ex: Concerns that derive more than 1/3 of their annual gross revenue from legal gambling activities)
· Casinos & Racetracks (Ex: Businesses whose purpose for being is gambling (e.g., casinos, racetracks, poker parlors, etc.) are not eligible for EIDL assistance regardless of 1/3 criteria above.
If your business is interested in taking advantage of this program, please contact our SBDC representatives: Joel Youngs (jeyoungs@eicc.edu, (563) 336-3401), Jay Wickham (wickhamja@nicc.edu, office - (563) 588-3350, mobile – (563) 580-2230).
