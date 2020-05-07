Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S ARE POSSIBLE. THE COLDEST TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80. THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR LOCALIZED AREAS TO DROP INTO THE MIDDLE 20S NORTH OF HIGHWAY 30. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION IF NOT PROTECTED OR BROUGHT INDOORS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&