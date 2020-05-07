Jackson County reported two additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to seven. Both cases are people in the middle age/ 41-60 category, the local health department said.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa grew by 654 for a total 11,059 confirmed cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health said. However, those numbers are higher because of a change in the way daily statistics will be reported going forward.
In the past, there was a full-day lag time in the statistics reported each day by the IDPH. Going forward, the numbers shared each day will be from the 24-hour period ending at midnight the previous day, making the statistics more timely. Consequently, Thursday’s number included a 38-hour reporting period instead of 24-hours to bring the reports up-to-date.
Fifteen more Iowans died, bringing the total number of deaths to 231 people.
State officials said 4,266 confirmed cases are recovering, and a total of 66,427 people have been tested.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Thursday that Region 5 had 68 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 10 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 34 in intensive care units, and 23 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 541 inpatient beds, 84 ICU beds and 203 ventilators available.
On Thursday, the state reported 417 people were hospitalized with 31 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred fifty-one people were in intensive care units, with 107 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The site was updated Thursday to provide more information and make it more functional.
