As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 786 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 12 percent from 699 reported cases Friday.
Jackson County, which reported its first case Monday, has three cases. Clinton County, which reported its first case last week, has a total of 15 cases.
Fourteen Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 9,454 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
There were 85 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, and 68 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 488 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.
Total cases by county reported Iowa:
One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Butler, Carroll, Des Moines, Dickinson, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Howard, Kossuth, Lee, Louisa, Madison, Mills, Montgomery, Taylor, Wapello, Webster and Wright
2 cases: Boone, Bremer, Clay, Keokuk, Lyon, Mitchell, and Page
3 cases: Buchanan, Clayton, Fayette, Hancock, Jackson, Jefferson, Mahaska, Obrien, and Plymouth
4 cases: Crawford and Winneshiek
5 cases: Jones, Shelby, and Story
6 cases: Henry, Iowa, Monona, Poweshiek, and Van Buren
7 cases: Benton and Sioux
8 cases: Jasper, Pottawattamie, and Woodbury
9 cases: Warren
10 cases: Blackhawk, Cerro Gordo, Harrison, and Marshall
11 cases: Cedar
15 cases: Clinton
16 cases: Allamakee
24 cases: Dubuque
27 cases: Muscatine
29 cases: Tama
33 cases: Dallas
38 cases: Scott
47 cases: Washington
96 cases: Johnson
109 cases: Polk
139 cases: Linn
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
