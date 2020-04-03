Jackson County on Friday reported its second confirmed COVID-19 case, an adult between 41 and 60 years old. The county’s first case, an adult between 18 and 40 years old, was reported Monday.
As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, 699 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 14 percent from 614 reported cases Thursday.
Clinton County, which reported its first case last week, has a total of 15 cases.
Eleven Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 8,764 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
There were 80 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, and 58 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 415 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.
Total cases by county reported Iowa:
One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Bremer, Butler, Carroll, Des Moines, Dickinson, Guthrie, Hardin, Keokuk, Kossuth, Louisa, Lyon, Madison, Montgomery, Plymouth, Taylor, Wapello, Webster and Wright
2 cases: Boone, Clay, Jackson, Jefferson, Mitchell, and Page
3 cases: Buchanan, Clayton, Fayette, Hancock, Mahaska, and Obrien
4 cases: Crawford and Winneshiek
5 cases: Iowa, Jones, Shelby, Sioux, Story, and Van Buren
6 cases: Henry, Monona, Pottawattamie, and Poweshiek
7 cases: Benton
8 cases: Blackhawk, Jasper, Warren, and Woodbury
10 cases: Cerro Gordo, Harrison, and Marshall
11 cases: Cedar
15 cases: Clinton
16 cases: Allamakee
22 cases: Muscatine and Tama
23 cases: Dubuque
31 cases: Scott
33 cases: Dallas
43 cases: Washington
83 cases: Johnson
100 cases: Polk
118 cases: Linn
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit
