Jackson County on Friday reported its second confirmed COVID-19 case, an adult between 41 and 60 years old. The county’s first case, an adult between 18 and 40 years old, was reported Monday.

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, 699 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 14 percent from 614 reported cases Thursday.

Clinton County, which reported its first case last week, has a total of 15 cases.

Eleven Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 8,764 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

There were 80 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, and 58 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 415 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.

Total cases by county reported Iowa:

One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Bremer, Butler, Carroll, Des Moines, Dickinson, Guthrie, Hardin, Keokuk, Kossuth, Louisa, Lyon, Madison, Montgomery, Plymouth, Taylor, Wapello, Webster and Wright

2 cases: Boone, Clay, Jackson, Jefferson, Mitchell, and Page

3 cases: Buchanan, Clayton, Fayette, Hancock, Mahaska, and Obrien

4 cases: Crawford and Winneshiek

5 cases: Iowa, Jones, Shelby, Sioux, Story, and Van Buren

6 cases: Henry, Monona, Pottawattamie, and Poweshiek

7 cases: Benton

8 cases: Blackhawk, Jasper, Warren, and Woodbury

10 cases: Cerro Gordo, Harrison, and Marshall

11 cases: Cedar

15 cases: Clinton

16 cases: Allamakee

22 cases: Muscatine and Tama

23 cases: Dubuque

31 cases: Scott

33 cases: Dallas

43 cases: Washington

83 cases: Johnson

100 cases: Polk

118 cases: Linn

Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.

For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit

idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

