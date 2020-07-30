The Jackson County Department of Public Health Thursday announced the first death associated with COVID-19 in the county. The individual was above the age of 80.
“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Jackson County Public Health Director Michele Cullen. “Jackson County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”
It was among the 15 deaths of Iowans reported by the governor’s office and the Iowa Department of Health Thursday, bringing the total to 854 people as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 43,844 up 648 from Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Locally, Jackson County added four cases for a total of 130 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of those cases, 38% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 33% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 13% are in the 0-17 age group. In the state, 40% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, 36% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 6% are in the 0-17 age group.
Of the 2,445 people tested in Jackson County, 5.3% have tested positive, compared with a state rate of 9.3% of the 469,609 people tested. At least 30 people are recovered, according to local health officials.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 13% are asymptomatic, 20% are pending investigation, 63% are symptomatic, and 4% are unknown.
In the state, 31,747 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Thursday, Region 5 had 53 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 11 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 26 in intensive care units, and 10 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 279 inpatient beds, 69 ICU beds and 203 ventilators available.
Also on Thursday, the state reported 237 people were hospitalized with 33 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy-six people were in intensive care units, with 31 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
