FROM THE JACKSON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Effective at 8a.m. Wednesday, March 18, all Jackson County offices will be closed to the public until further notice. This includes the Jackson County Courthouse, Penrose Annex, Sheriff Department, Detention Center and Hurstville Interpretive Center. All Jackson County offices will remain open for phone calls, email business and by appointment only.
If you are required to report for court proceedings enter through the southeast door labeled “Employee Entrance Only.”
This decision did not come lightly, and we are making every effort to lead by example in an effort to combat the COVID-19 virus and public health concerns. The Jackson County Board of Supervisors recommend suspending all public gatherings of 10 people or more at this time. The decision to keep all Jackson County offices closed will be evaluated on a daily basis and our decisions will be based on current public health trends as well as guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Center for Disease Control (CDC).
In the meantime, some county services can be accessed online rather than coming to the courthouse. Many drivers license functions, tax payments, fine payments, etc. are quickly handled either online, by mail or there is also a drop box outside the main entrance to the Courthouse which will be checked multiple times throughout each day. Citizens are strongly encouraged to utilize these avenues rather than public exposure whenever possible. If you're unsure if you can complete these services by mail or online, please contact the corresponding office by phone or check out our website at www.co.jackson.ia.us
For questions, concerns or to file papers for the June 2 Primary Election and/or November 3 General Election, please call the Auditor's office at 563-652-3144, and the Auditor's office will provide direction to you in order to receive the paperwork for the March 20 and March 25 deadline. You may also download an absentee request form from the Jackson County website or from the Iowa Secretary of State website.
Human Resources 563-652-1710
Jail 563-652-2305
Maintenance 563-652-5948
Sheriff 563-652-3312
Treasurer 563-652-5649
Driver’s License 563-652-2617
Veteran’s Affairs 563-652-0070
Juvenile Probation 563-652-4249
Adult Probation 563-652-2751
Magistrate 563-652-4946
Mental Health 563-652-4246
Recorder 563-652-2504
Zoning 563-652-4512
Auditor 563-652-3144
Assessor 563-652-4935
Attorney 563-652-3214
Board of Supervisors 563-652-3181
Clerk of Court 563-652-4946
Conservation 563-652-3783
DHS 563-652-1708
Emergency Mgmt 563-542-3911
Engineer 563-652-4782
Extension 563-652-4923
General Assistance 563-652-1710
GIS 563-652-1754
Health Department 563-652-5658
