As an update to the continued steps the Jackson County Economic Alliance is taking to meet the COVID-19 community mitigation recommendations from the Governor and CDC, we will be closing our office to all in person meetings and predominately working from home offices.
The Governor reiterated again today that these social distancing strategies are recommended in hopes that an order mandating tighter restrictions is not necessary. We will do our part as much of our work can be completed remotely.
We will continue to keep you updated with business assistance resources from the State and Federal level as we learn of it. Thank you for your time and don’t hesitate to contact us via email or my mobile phone (319) 512-9403.
