A vaccine clinic for people 65 and older or 64 and younger with a chronic medical condition is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, 250 S. Faith St. in Preston.
To schedule online, visit ClintonJacksonCOVIDVaccine.as.me/JacksonCo1.
A list of medical conditions that might put a person age 18 to 64 years at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 due to medical conditions can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html.
