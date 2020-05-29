Effective Tuesday, June 2, the Jackson County Courthouse, Penrose Annex and Hurstville Interpretive Center will re-open to the public. Until further notice, the Courthouse and Penrose Annex Office hours will be 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; the Hurstville Interpretive Center 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Clerk of Court office will remain CLOSED until further notice and the Driver’s License Station and Extension Office will be open by appointment only.
Due to social distancing guidelines, access to the buildings will be limited at any one time; it is highly recommended you call ahead prior to coming to any county office or facility.
In addition, we will be taking the last ½ hour of each day to thoroughly disinfect our buildings to ensure we are keeping all customers and employees as safe as possible.
Many drivers’ license functions, tax payments, fine payments, etc. are quickly handled either online, by mail or there is also a drop box outside the main entrance to the Courthouse which will be checked multiple times throughout each day.
Citizens are strongly encouraged to utilize these avenues rather than public exposure whenever possible. If you’re unsure if you can complete these services by mail or online, please contact the corresponding office by phone or check out our website at www.co.jackson.ia.us.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisor meetings will continue to be held electronically until further notice and will be accessible via zoom.
Auditor 563-652-3144
Assessor 563-652-4935
Attorney 563-652-3214
Board of Supervisors 563-652-3181
Clerk of Court 563-652-4946
Conservation 563-652-3783
DHS 563-652-1708
Emergency Management 563-542-3911
Engineer 563-652-4782
Extension 563-652-4923
General Relief 563-652-1710
GIS 563-652-1754
Health Department 563-652-5658
Human Resources 563-652-1710
Jail 563-652-2305
Maintenance 563-652-5948
Sheriff 563-652-3312
Treasurer 563-652-5649
Driver’s License 563-652-2617
Veteran’s Affairs 563-652-0070
Juvenile Probation 563-652-4249
Adult Probation 563-652-2751
Magistrate 563-652-4946
Mental Health 563-652-4246
Recorder 563-652-2504
Zoning 563-652-4512
