Effective Tuesday, June 2, the Jackson County Courthouse, Penrose Annex and Hurstville Interpretive Center will re-open to the public. Until further notice, the Courthouse and Penrose Annex Office hours will be 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; the Hurstville Interpretive Center 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Clerk of Court office will remain CLOSED until further notice and the Driver’s License Station and Extension Office will be open by appointment only.

Due to social distancing guidelines, access to the buildings will be limited at any one time; it is highly recommended you call ahead prior to coming to any county office or facility.

In addition, we will be taking the last ½ hour of each day to thoroughly disinfect our buildings to ensure we are keeping all customers and employees as safe as possible.

Many drivers’ license functions, tax payments, fine payments, etc. are quickly handled either online, by mail or there is also a drop box outside the main entrance to the Courthouse which will be checked multiple times throughout each day.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to utilize these avenues rather than public exposure whenever possible. If you’re unsure if you can complete these services by mail or online, please contact the corresponding office by phone or check out our website at www.co.jackson.ia.us.

The Jackson County Board of Supervisor meetings will continue to be held electronically until further notice and will be accessible via zoom.

Auditor                                   563-652-3144

Assessor                               563-652-4935

Attorney                                 563-652-3214

Board of Supervisors          563-652-3181

Clerk of Court                       563-652-4946

Conservation                        563-652-3783

DHS                                       563-652-1708

Emergency Management  563-542-3911

Engineer                               563-652-4782

Extension                              563-652-4923

General Relief                      563-652-1710

GIS                                         563-652-1754

Health Department              563-652-5658

Human Resources  563-652-1710

Jail                              563-652-2305

Maintenance            563-652-5948

Sheriff                        563-652-3312

Treasurer                  563-652-5649

Driver’s License       563-652-2617

Veteran’s Affairs      563-652-0070

Juvenile Probation  563-652-4249

Adult Probation        563-652-2751

Magistrate                 563-652-4946

Mental Health           563-652-4246

Recorder                   563-652-2504

Zoning                       563-652-4512

Tags