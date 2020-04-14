Iowa COVID-19 cases by county as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Clinton County reported three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday for a total of 36. Jackson County holds steady at four cases, with no reported increases in a week. On Tuesday, 82 of Iowa’s 99 counties had confirmed COVID-19 cases, which numbered 1,899 in the state with 49 deaths. Total cases by county reported Iowa as of 2:30 p.m.:

One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Butler, Carroll, Cass, Dickinson, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Howard, Kossuth, Montgomery, Taylor, Union, Worth, and Wright

2 cases: Buena Vista, Chickasaw, Clarke, Clay, Delaware, Hamilton, Hardin, Keokuk, Lee, Mills, Mitchell, Osceola, Webster, and Winnebago

3 cases: Hancock, Madison, Marion, Obrien, and Page

4 cases: Boone, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, and Plymouth

5 cases: Fayette, Mahaska, and Winneshiek

6 cases: Crawford, Monona, Poweshiek, and Shelby,=

7 cases: Des Moines, Clayton, Iowa, Sioux, and Wapello

8 cases: Buchanan and Van Buren

9 cases: Bremer

11 cases: Jones and Story

12 cases: Harrison

14 cases: Cerro Gordo and Pottawattamie

15 cases: Jasper and Warren

20 cases: Benton and Woodbury

21 cases: Cedar

22 cases: Henry

24 cases: Allamakee

35 cases: Dubuque

36 cases: Clinton

37 cases: Dallas

42 cases: Marshall

78 cases: Blackhawk

95 cases: Washington

108 cases: Tama

122 cases: Muscatine

124 cases: Scott

149 cases: Louisa

213 cases: Polk

216 cases: Johnson

265 cases: Linn

Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department. For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.

