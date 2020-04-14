Clinton County reported three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday for a total of 36. Jackson County holds steady at four cases, with no reported increases in a week. On Tuesday, 82 of Iowa’s 99 counties had confirmed COVID-19 cases, which numbered 1,899 in the state with 49 deaths. Total cases by county reported Iowa as of 2:30 p.m.:
One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Butler, Carroll, Cass, Dickinson, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Howard, Kossuth, Montgomery, Taylor, Union, Worth, and Wright
2 cases: Buena Vista, Chickasaw, Clarke, Clay, Delaware, Hamilton, Hardin, Keokuk, Lee, Mills, Mitchell, Osceola, Webster, and Winnebago
3 cases: Hancock, Madison, Marion, Obrien, and Page
4 cases: Boone, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, and Plymouth
5 cases: Fayette, Mahaska, and Winneshiek
6 cases: Crawford, Monona, Poweshiek, and Shelby,=
7 cases: Des Moines, Clayton, Iowa, Sioux, and Wapello
8 cases: Buchanan and Van Buren
9 cases: Bremer
11 cases: Jones and Story
12 cases: Harrison
14 cases: Cerro Gordo and Pottawattamie
15 cases: Jasper and Warren
20 cases: Benton and Woodbury
21 cases: Cedar
22 cases: Henry
24 cases: Allamakee
35 cases: Dubuque
36 cases: Clinton
37 cases: Dallas
42 cases: Marshall
78 cases: Blackhawk
95 cases: Washington
108 cases: Tama
122 cases: Muscatine
124 cases: Scott
149 cases: Louisa
213 cases: Polk
216 cases: Johnson
265 cases: Linn
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department. For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.