Six more Iowans died of COVID-19 over the weekend, the state said Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 686 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 926 from Friday fora total 26,053 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County added four cases for a total of 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 13 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials. Two of the new cases were in the 18 to 40 age range, and two were in the 61 to 80 range.
A total of 259,001 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 16,129 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Monday, Region 5 had 14 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with two of those admitted in the last 24 hours, five in intensive care units, and four people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 589 inpatient beds, 78 ICU beds and 225 ventilators available.
Also on Monday, the state reported 169 people were hospitalized with 6 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Fifty-one people were in intensive care units, with 28 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
