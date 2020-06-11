Fall classes at Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa will begin a week early and end before Thanksgiving, the schools announced.
The idea is to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, which led all three Iowa public universities to switch to online learning at the end of spring semester.
ISU and UNI will follow the same calendar with classes beginning Aug. 17. The semester, including final exams, will end Nov. 25.
The University of Iowa plans to resume in-person classes Aug. 24. “The university made the decision to maintain the current academic calendar after consulting with campus experts and reviewing Iowa Department of Public Health data regarding positive cases of influenza and non-influenza respiratory virus in Iowa,” said Jeneane Beck, UI assistant vice president for external relations.
UI will soon announce further details on measures to university will take to limit the spread of illnesses, she added.
ISU plans to limit class sizes and use a mixture of online and in-person instruction. Dorm rooms will be limited to a maximum of two students.
“We are making every effort to maximize in-person learning and the student learning experiences that are a defining characteristic of an Iowa State education,” ISU President Wendy Wintersteen said in a statement. “Adjusting the calendar will allow us to complete the semester before Thanksgiving and minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 due to holiday travel.”
In a letter to the campus community, Wintersteen announced several initiatives recommended by Iowa State’s Executive Committee on Fall Planning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.