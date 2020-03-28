The number of Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19 increased by 64 since Friday, for a total of 298 positive cases, Iowa Department of Public Health reported Saturday.
Clinton County still has one confirmed case, which was reported Thursday. Jackson Count has no confirmed cases.
There were 46 people hospitalized Saturday who have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 4,375 negative tests to date by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs that are reporting results to the state.
Here are the locations and age ranges of the 64 new cases, according to IDPH.
- Benton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Boone County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Buchanan County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)
- Dubuque County, 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Harrison County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Jasper County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Linn County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Polk County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Poweshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Taylor County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
More information and data about Iowa’s COVID-19 monitoring and testing and the state’s response is available on Iowa Department of Public Health’s website. People with questions can also contact the state’s hotline, available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
