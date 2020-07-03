Iowans on social media have shared struggles scheduling a Test Iowa appointment before the July 4 weekend, which public health officials are warning could be a time people spread COVID-19.
The program has locations across the state and is meant to be a free and accessible way for Iowans to get COVID-19 testing. However, scheduling appointments for this week have become near impossible, some Iowans say.
On Wednesday and Thursday, an Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter tried to schedule an appointment prior to the weekend through the Test Iowa site. None were available at any of the eight main locations. In the past, ample time slots have been available.
There has been an increase in scheduled appointments at the sites, said Pat Garrett, spokesperson for the governor’s office. He did not respond to questions regarding when the increase started and when tests will become available again.
The eight Test Iowa sites list their schedules for this week as open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The eleven clinics have varying times.
However, while the schedule shows sites open through Friday, The Gazette reported that sites will be closed on Friday in observance of July 4.
The City of Dubuque tweeted at 11 a.m. on Thursday that it was unable to accept any more patients at its clinic, due to the line of people. The clinic closed at 1 p.m. and will not reopen on Friday, according to the Test Iowa site.
On social media, Iowans have been expressing their frustrations trying to get a test prior to the July 4 weekend. Polk County issued a statement on Thursday warning families to be careful while going out and strongly encouraged residents to “rethink their plans and celebrate with caution.”
Iowa is experiencing an upswing in COVID-19 cases. On Thursday evening, 386 Iowans tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state’s website. Since the pandemic began, more than 30,000 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 719 Iowans had died of COVID-19.
Polk County has seen a 20% increase in COVID-19 infections, resulting in warnings about potential spread at nursing homes. The rise has also prompted the City of Urbandale to close down its buildings again and Windsor Heights to postpone its fireworks display that was planned for Saturday.
