The ranks of the unemployed continued to grow in Iowa last week, as the state fielded more than 16,000 new claims for unemployment benefits.
Iowa Workforce Development reported Thursday that between May 3 and May 9, a total of 16,735 new claims for unemployment benefits were filed.
Of those, 15,411 were filed by people who live and work in Iowa, and 1,324 claims were filed by individuals who work in Iowa but live in another state.
The number of new claims represents a significant reduction from the week before, when the state received 24,693 initial claims for unemployment, and the week before when 28,827 new claims were filed.
Last week’s new claims brings the number of continuing, weekly unemployment claims to 191,257 — a 12% increase from two weeks earlier.
Benefit payments for the week of May 3 totaled $52.9 million.
The following industries had the most claims during the week:
- Manufacturing: 4,065
- Self-employed, independent contractors: 2,103
- Health care and social assistance: 1,865
- Accommodation and food services: 1,269
- Retail: 1,133
During the week of May 3, a total of $108.2 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid to Iowans. Since April 4, 2020, a total of $547,345,200 of FUPAC benefits has been paid out.
A total of $7 million was paid to 13,075 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits for the week that ended May 2.
